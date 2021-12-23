Confusion at vaccination centres sparks new procedure regulations

The Ministry of Health has pushed forward a number of regulations to facilitate the coronavirus vaccination process following an avalanche of complaints over confusion at centres.

The regulations will mainly focus on the vaccination procedure of children and high school students, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Evagoras Tambouris of Nursing Services said that as from January 2 and throughout the first week of the new year the designated vaccination days for children aged 5 to 11 will increase.

In addition, all walk-in vaccination centers in Cyprus will only serve high school students wishing to take the booster shot on December 27 and 28. And this applies to those with only five months – rather than five and a half – since their vaccine regimen was completed.

After disturbances reported over the past few days in vaccination centers for long waiting times as well as for the selection of vaccines relevant specific information was made public.

To begin with, all four vaccines on offer – that is AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are offered in all vaccination centers in Cyprus on a weekly basis.

AstraZeneca is available only on Wednesdays, both by appointment and on the basis of walk-in.

Moderna is offered by appointment only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Johnson & Johnson is only available on Mondays and Thursdays, both by appointment and on the basis of walk-in.

Pfizer is available by appointment any day of the week, Monday to Saturday.