Confusion and discontent prevail in Cyprus over new restrictive Covid measures

Confusion and discontent among the public continue to prevail after Wednesday’s announcement by the government of new restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus.

Philenews also reported on Friday that their practical implementation is a question mark because of the serious possibility for legal obstacles to arise. At least as far as the measures concerning children aged 6 to 11 go.

These cannot be included in decrees since children under 14 do not come under criminal responsibility, Philenews wrote.

At the same time, the EU recommends the abolition of SafePass for the fully vaccinated in nine months after receiving the second dose. And and not in seven, as decided by the Cabinet, and this may oblige the government to review its latest decisions.

On Thursday, parents protested strongly outside the Ministry of Education over the mandatory mask of children aged 6 and above.

Owners of catering facilities also raised opposition to the decree, to come in effect on December 18. This restricts entrance to all unvaccinated people along with those who complete seven months of their full vaccination.