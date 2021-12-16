Conflicting testimony by all three suspects in murder of two Russian women

Conflicting testimony by all three suspects in the case of the brutal killing of two Russian women at mountainous Kato Amiandos last month puzzle investigators who believe the motive is still unknown.

All three suspects are Syrian and the main one has reportedly confessed he had shot the two women with a hunting rifle because they were mocking him.

The third suspect, aged 44, who is the brother of the 32-year-old main one was remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday.

The other suspect is 30years old and all three face pre-meditated murder charges.

Dead are Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who were living in Larnaca since their arrival in Cyprus in the summer on tourist visas.

They were reported missing on November 17 and found dead and buried in the yard of the cottage the main suspect was carrying out construction work a week later.

Even though the main suspect has admitted he is the person who killed the two women and that he was all alone with them in the cottage, the testimony of his brother seems to dispute this.

Telecommunications data investigators have in their hands also disputes his confession.