Confiscated cocaine marks 5.7% increase in first four months of 2022 percent

Cocaine use in Cyprus appears to be higher than ever before considering confiscated amounts in the first four months of the year alone marked a shocking rise of 5.7 percent.

This is what anti-narcotics squad chief Michalis Katsounotos told Philenews, adding that a total of eight kilos and 664 grams of cocaine was confiscated during these four months.

And for the first time in years, the squad has also confiscated one kilo and 650 grams of one of the most hallucinogenic drugs called mykonos sleeping tablets.

An increase of 84% is also recorded in confiscated amounts of cannabis, he also said.

Drug use by minors seems to also be alarmingly high considering that 60 of them, aged 14-18 were recorded as either victims of traffickers or users or petty traffickers in one year alone.

Katsounotos said the increase in confiscations is due to increased activity by squad members as well as because of better evaluation and analysis of information.

Emphasis has been placed on stricter inspections at entry points of the Republic such as airports, ports, marinas and crossings.