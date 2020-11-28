Confirmed covid patient refuses to self isolate, walks around in free Famagusta area-Dozens of people booked

A woman from the free Famagusta area who tested positive for covid-19 did not self-isolate and was walking in a public area yesterday noon.

She was spotted by police and was charged, with a criminal case being opened against her.

Authorities conducted more than two a half thousand checks over the past 24 hours on the covid-19 measures, booking 59 individuals and four businesses.

In Nicosia, 10 citizens were booked out of a total of 372 checks, in Limassol 11 individuals were fined out of 445 checks, while Larnaca saw 14 people fined out of 547 checks.

In the free Famagusta area that number was 393, with 2 individuals and two businesses being booked, while most checks were conducted in Paphos, with 721 out of which 21 citizens and two businesses were fined.

In the Morphou police district one person was fined out of 41 checks.

Most people were fined for not wearing the masks in relevant indoor or outdoor areas as referred in the directive or movement after the hours allowed.