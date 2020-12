A confirmed COVID-19 case has been found at the offices of the Larnaca Municipality which has suspended its operation.

According to a relevant announcement, the offices will remain closed for as long as needed, they have been disinfected, the confirmed case has been isolated, closed contacts are in self-isolation and all measures have been taken to prevent spreading of the virus.

Moreover all employees have been tested with the rapid test method and all results were negative.

(philenews)