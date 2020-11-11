Confirmed cases at EOKA Medical Center – Rehabilitation Unit increased to 11

In a written statement, the EOKA Medical Center – Rehabilitation Unit announced that on Saturday 7 November, one member of the staff who works at the rehabilitation unit for elderly residents, tested positive to COVID-19. Immediately the protocol was implemented on the basis of all relevant decrees of the Health Ministry.

The person’s contacts were isolated and tested and all areas were disinfected.

Today, 11 November, following tracing of all contacts, the number of confirmed cases increased to 11 (two members of the staff and nine residents of the elderly unit).

Following instructions by the Epidemiology Supervision Unit all positive cases have been transferred to another wing which was disinfected.

The Medical Center assures the public that it will continue providing medical care, taking all necessary measures for the protection of the patients’ health.

The Management

(philenews)