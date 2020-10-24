Confirmed Covid case announced ten days later by Health Ministry

The German Oncology Centre in Limassol has announced a case of Covid 19 amongst its staff, ten days after it was confirmed through contact tracing by the health ministry, who only made it public yesterday.

Following relevant Health ministry clarifications, the German Oncology centre said that it involved a member of secretarial staff that had already been quarantined following contact tracing.

The Centre notes that it was only informed yesterday afternoon, 10 days after the case was confirmed and subsequently to media release.

All the necessary protocols were followed and ‘we continue to provide care, taking all the appropriate safety measures’, the German Oncology Centre said in a statement.

Visits have been prohibited, with the exception of urgent cases.