Conditional exemption from mask-wearing in class for teachers

Teachers were temporarily given the green light for going maskless during teaching today, with some conditions of course.

The Ministry of Health stresses that this adjustment to the rule should not be abused, and that it is used only if absolutely necessary, like in cases where the teacher suffers from chronic cardiorespiratory problems, for example, or from other serious illnesses, and exemption from mask-wearing must be judged on a case by case basis.

The Ministry notes however, that the general rule of obligatory mask-wearing for teachers during class in indoor spaces remains in force and should be adhered to until further notice.