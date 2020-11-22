Condition of babies found positive to Covid-19 improves

Two babies that tested positive to Coronavirus being treated at Makario Children’s Hospital are in good condition, the hospital said on Sunday.

Speaking to CNA, head of the hospital’s pediatric ward Avraam Elia said that the newborns are expected to be discharged in the coming days and continue self-isolating at home.

Elia explained that the clinical condition of both children has improved and neither of them has a fever, while clarifying that they are not in the intensive care unit but in the negative pressure room for isolation and safety reasons.

He said that the parents have been reassured and told that Covid-19 does not appear to have a great effect on children and newborns, adding that many babies who became ill did not present symptoms.

Children, he added, contract the virus at a rate of 6% and rarely become seriously ill from it and the cases where it leads to complications or even death are even rarer.

“So far we’ve treated 12 children with Coronavirus here at Makario, the youngest one being 17 days old and everything went extremely well,” Elia said.

He finally offered some advice for parents on how to spot viruses, including Covid-19, urging them to look out for symptoms like fever, nausea and drowsiness.

