Concern raised over nickel-rich soils stored outdoors in Larnaca Marina area

Nickel-rich soils stored outdoors in the Larnaca Marina area and which form clusters of red cloud as soon as the wind blows are raising concern among residents there.

Especially concerned are those living on boats in the Marina since they are afraid the nickel inhaled almost on a daily basis is hazardous to their health.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the soils are transported to Cyprus for a nickel removal process at various mining facilities.

And that after the process is completed the soils are transported again by truck back to Larnaca port where they are placed in open air areas before getting loaded on ships and sent abroad.

People who either live on boats in the Marina, or have to visit the area on a daily basis told Philenews this practice began early in January.

They are complaining about burning of the eyes, and some even said the high dust particles that sit on boats have almost changed their colour to red.