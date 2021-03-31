NewsLocalConcern over the two new covid infections of Nicosia General Hospital vaccinated...

Concern over the two new covid infections of Nicosia General Hospital vaccinated staff

FILE PHOTO: Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics, they are working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

The two new recent coronavirus cases recorded at Nicosia General Hospital have alarmed the island’s health authorities since both staff members had been vaccinated with both jab doses.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the infected cardiologist and paramedical staffer in the cardiology ward had taken the vaccine in January.

And this confirms fears by scientists worldwide that the vaccines do not rule out infection or even transmission of the virus from individuals shielded with the jab, added the report.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told state radio on Wednesday morning that this rare incident proves that safety measures such as wearing a mask when outdoors is still a must even if vaccinated.

Also a must is social distancing and constant sanitation, added the spokesperson.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus hails Royal Caribbean International’s decision to call Limassol its homeport
Next articleHalloumi’s PDO to yield big profits, but also united political world of divided Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros