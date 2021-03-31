Concern over the two new covid infections of Nicosia General Hospital vaccinated staff

The two new recent coronavirus cases recorded at Nicosia General Hospital have alarmed the island’s health authorities since both staff members had been vaccinated with both jab doses.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the infected cardiologist and paramedical staffer in the cardiology ward had taken the vaccine in January.

And this confirms fears by scientists worldwide that the vaccines do not rule out infection or even transmission of the virus from individuals shielded with the jab, added the report.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told state radio on Wednesday morning that this rare incident proves that safety measures such as wearing a mask when outdoors is still a must even if vaccinated.

Also a must is social distancing and constant sanitation, added the spokesperson.