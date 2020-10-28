Concern over rise of covid hospital cases to 38, four critical-new infections over 100

The Health Ministry today announced 113 new COVID-19 cases, out of 3,112 diagnostic tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,930.

The health ministry has expressed concern over the rise in cases needing hospital care over the past few days and those in critical condition.

The break-down of new patients follows:

35 through tracing (530 tests today)

49 through private initiative (1,062 tests today)

4 from expatriates/passengers (689 tests today)

13 from public hospital labs (132 tests today)

12 from students and teachers (329 tests)

26 covid patients are being treated at the Famagusta General, of which five in the increased care unit. 4 patients are intubated at the Nicosia ICU, with 8 others being treated in the covid-19 ward.