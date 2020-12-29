Concern at Paphos Welfare Office due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

Employees of the Paphos Welfare Office told Phileleftheros that in recent days members of the staff have tested positive to COVID-19 but apart from disinfection of the area no other measures have been taken and the department continued its operation. According to information, 10 out of the 25 employees of the said department have tested positive to COVID-19.

The employees appear concerned with the situation expressing the view that the department should immediate cease operation according to the health protocols. They also claim that this has something to do with huge volume of work the department recently has and the gathering of people from Africa and other foreigners living in the town to receive their allowances.

Commenting on the above, Maria Kyratzi, Director of Social Welfare Services, said that similar cases have happened in other regional offices and all cases have been handled according to the advice of the Health Ministry.