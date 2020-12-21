News Local Concern about mutation of virus unnecessary

Concern about mutation of virus unnecessary

In an announcement, the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Respiratory Society described as unnecessary the concern caused by the discussion regarding the mutation of COVID-19 virus.

They noted that on the basis of current information, the mutation of the virus seems to affect the way it is spread from one human being to another but this does not mean increased mortality.

They also noted that the mutation does not seem to affect the effectiveness of the vaccines since it does not change the protein of the virus which is the target of the antibodies produced by the vaccines.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleLorries queue near Dover as France closes border to UK
Next article286 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

Top Stories

Local

286 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

Concern about mutation of virus unnecessary

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Respiratory Society described as unnecessary the concern caused by the discussion regarding the mutation...
Read more
World

Lorries queue near Dover as France closes border to UK

gavriella -
Lorries parked on the M20 near Folkestone, Kent, as part of Operation Stack after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the...
Read more
World

European medicines regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

gavriella -
Europe's medicines regulator on Monday (December 21) approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner...
Read more
Local

First batch of vaccines to arrive in Cyprus in the next few days

gavriella -
Health Minister Konstandinos Ioannou received the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency with optimism. In a posting on his personal account...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

286 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

First batch of vaccines to arrive in Cyprus in the next few days

gavriella -
Health Minister Konstandinos Ioannou received the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency with optimism. In a posting on his personal account...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry: Four deaths in old people’s homes from COVID-19

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced that within the framework of checks in old people’s homes, the death certificates of four patients of COVID-19 were sent...
Read more
Local

The weather on Christmas day will be fine

gavriella -
No rain or storms are expected in the coming days, including on Christmas day. Rain is expected tomorrow and the day after, in certain areas,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros