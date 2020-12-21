Concern about mutation of virus unnecessary

In an announcement, the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Respiratory Society described as unnecessary the concern caused by the discussion regarding the mutation of COVID-19 virus.

They noted that on the basis of current information, the mutation of the virus seems to affect the way it is spread from one human being to another but this does not mean increased mortality.

They also noted that the mutation does not seem to affect the effectiveness of the vaccines since it does not change the protein of the virus which is the target of the antibodies produced by the vaccines.

(philenews/CNA)