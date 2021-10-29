Concern about increased hospitalizations of children with serious pneumonia

Dr, Avraam Elia, head of the Makarion Pediatric Clinic said, that the occupancy of the clinic at this time of the year is very unusual adding that most cases are respiratory infections. However, he added that the picture now, at 70% occupancy, is better than a few days ago when it was 100%.

At the same time, Dr. Elia stressed that the winter ahead of us will be difficult, since as he pointed out, around eight children that have been hospitalized at Makarion had a serious type of pneumonia when it previous years we had eight cases in two months.

He is also concerned in case Flu A coincides with the respiratory infections and Covid-19.

He once again urged parents to vaccinate children in order to armor their system.