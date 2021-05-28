Concentration of Covid genetic material in Larnaca’s wastewater declines

Concentrations of Covid genetic material in urban wastewater declined significantly in Larnaca in the period of April 26 to May 24, a study carried out by the “Nireas” International Water Research Centre shows.

A press release issued by the Larnaca Sewage and Drainage Board (LSBD) said the UCY’s NIREAS centre in collaboration with LSBD and with the approval and funding by the Ministry of Health’s Medical Services and Public Health Services in March 2021 began wastewater surveillance for concentration of SARS CoV-2 in incoming wastewater in the wastewater management station in Larnaca.

Surveillance includes a three-week analysis of incoming wastewater for four months, while the results are compared with the data of the Ministry of Health’s epidemiological surveillance data with the assistance of the UCY Medical School’s Medical Statistics Centre.

The results for the period of 21 March to 25 April have shown significant concentration of Covid genetic material with a significant statistical upward trend, the press release said, noting however that for the period of April 26 to May 21 the surveillance showed a significant statistical downward trend.

“Consequently, although Covid genetic material are still being traced, they are declining,” the release added.

Dr Popi Karaolia, a researcher at NIREAS said studying the presence of Covid genetic material in urban wastewater has been rendered as a very useful practice, as it could produce timely and valuable information for the virus’ presence and development of the epidemiological course.