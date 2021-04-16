NewsLocalComputers received and being distributed to schools

Computers received and being distributed to schools

According to an announcement of the Education Ministry, 3,555 computers have been received and are currently been distributed to various schools, something that will further encourage digital technology in education.

As Education Minister Prodromou said, these computers are in addition to the 6,600 Digital Teaching Rooms, the establishment of which is being promoted. He also added that soon the decision to subsidize the purchase of a laptop for teachers, which will be used for teaching purposes. He also noted that depending on the interest expressed, this decision may be expanded to the next year as well.

By gavriella
Previous articleIllegal migrants found off Cape Greko.
Next articleWorshipers attend Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros