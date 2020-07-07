Compulsory use of gloves by employees on way out

The compulsory use of gloves by employees that was introduced as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus is to be scrapped, the head of the the health services at the Health Ministry Elisabet Constantinou told Omega TV on Tuesday,

She added that the use of masks is also being reassessed but final decisions have not been taken.

“We have received a lot of complaints regarding the use of gloves. We have re-examined the protocols which make their use compulsory by employees and have studied the latest data from the ECDC,” (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) she said.

“Today the instructions which restore use of gloves to the levels before the outbreak of the pandemic were reviewed. That is, use is compulsory in those cases where it was compulsory before the pandemic,” she said.

The change is awaiting approval of the Health Ministry, and a relevant revised protocol is to be published, perhaps as early as today. The use of masks is to be reviewed, although more time is needed to re-examine the protocols.