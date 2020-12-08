Comprehensive bill against domestic violence under debate

A comprehensive bill on combating domestic violence which is also linked with the ‘Istanbul Convention’ is now debated by the Mediterranean island’s different services and organizations involved.

The bill provides for increased penalties for violence against women, but also men, while three new offenses could be added at the suggestion of the Ombudsman’s office.

These are: sexual harassment, psychological violence and economic violence, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing inside information.

The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women – ‘Istanbul Convention’ – came into force in 2014 and is the first legally binding international instrument on preventing and combating violence against women and girls at international level.

It establishes a comprehensive framework of legal and policy measures for preventing such violence, supporting victims and punishing perpetrators.

As of November 2020, it has been signed by all EU Member States, and ratified by 21 – including Cyprus.

At the same time, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis want to set up a single file for the collection and processing of data on gender and domestic violence and has already requested the overall cost of such a project.

Today, the Police keep their own data while different organizations have their own and as a result different figures are published and confusion prevails.

At the same time, a Council of Europe Expert Group on Violence against Women is expected to visit the island in October for an on-the-spot review of its degree of compliance with the Istanbul Convention’s provisions.