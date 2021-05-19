Complaints against Policemen have doubled

The complaints by citizens against the behavior of policemen have increased by 100% and this is attributed to human weaknesses when faced with difficult situations.

According to data provided by Andreas Paschalides, President of the Independent Police Complaints Authority, which looks into complaints against police officers, when he took the post in 2016, complaints amounted to 245 and investigators were approximately 20, most of them retired police officers. At the end of 2020, he added, complaints increased to 473 and investigators to 60, and most of them are lawyers.

It is noted that the term of the members of the Authority has been renewed for another five years.Speaking during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace Mr. Paschalides noted that the reasons that dictated the founding of the authority 15 years ago still exist.

On his part, President Nicos Anastasiades assured that the target of the company is to continue the evolution of the Police into a modern, flexible organization.

