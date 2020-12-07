Competition for purchasing of services for rapid tests mobile units

The Health Ministry’s Purchasing and Supply Directorate is inviting all interesting parties to submit their tender within the framework of a Competition for the purchase of services for mobile units for rapid tests, according to the relevant documents.

Interested parties can secure more information and the tender forms either from the Ministry’s website (http://moh.gov .cy) or from the electronic system for public agreements e-procurement (www.eprocurement.gov.cy) and submit the tenders according to the instructions.

(philenews/CNA)