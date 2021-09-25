NewsLocalCompetition Commission still has Larnaca-Athens route prices under the microscope

Competition Commission still has Larnaca-Athens route prices under the microscope

Travelling these days is constrained because of the coronavirus but the Commission for the Protection of Competition still has the Larnaca-Athens route prices under the microscope.

Because this is the most popular among Cypriots but also the one most exploited by airlines, Philenews reports.

The CPC had launched an investigation on this specific route after comparison prices with those in 2019 show a possible violation of Articles 3 and 6 of the Protection of Competition Law.

Article 3 prohibits “all agreements between businesses, all decisions of business unions and any harmonized practice which has as its object or effect the obstruction, restriction or distortion of competition within the Republic”.

And in particular those which lead to a direct or indirect determination of market sale prices or other terms of transaction.

The issue was raised primarily by the Cyprus-Greece Businesses Association with insiders saying the situation had been improved since more such routes were included. But the pandemic has led to their decrease once again.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAkamas National Forest Park on its final implementation stage
Next articleCyprus President-Exxonmobil executives discuss drilling plans in block 10

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros