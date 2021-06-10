Compensation amounting to 850,000 euros for injuries during accident

The District court of Nicosia decided that a young woman who had been seriously injured during a car accident would be paid 850,000 euros plus interest. The young woman has lost her leg from the knee down and also suffered other injuries.

With a lawsuit filed in 2011 she was asking for compensation from the driver of the vehicle and his insurance company for bodily injuries and other losses.

The accident occurred on 22 January 2011 at Makarios Avenue in Pervolia, Larnaca district. The woman was a passenger in a car whose driver as she claimed was driving dangerous and due to high speed lost control and crashed first into an electricity post and then into a tree.

The defendant claimed the Republic of Cyprus is to be blamed since a policeman driving a service vehicle was chasing him in a dangerous way and as a result he lost control of his car.