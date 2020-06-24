Compare the cost of living in Cyprus to other EU countries (interactive tool)

Is food cheaper in Cyprus compared to other EU member states? How does Cyprus compare in pricing for alcohol, tobacco, clothing and footwear, furniture, transport services and communications?

With Eurostat’s updated data visualisation tool you can easily compare data on consumer price levels in the European Union in 2019.

Just select a product or service to see the country with the highest and the lowest price levels or select a country to see where it ranks among the other countries.

For instance, we can see that food prices in Cyprus are 6.5% higher than the EU average while telecommunications are 10.1% cheaper than the EU average.

(Original story: Philenews)