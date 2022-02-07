Company employee dies due to fire at Nicosia establishment

The employee of a company died due to a fire that broke out this morning at an establishment in the district of Nicosia.

According to information, a fire broke out at 05.45 in the kitchen and sitting area of an establishment but was put out by the owner before the arrival of the Fire Service. The Fire Service arrived with two vehicles and following search an employee of the company was found dead.

The body was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for the necessary post mortem.

The causes of the fire will be evident after the investigations of the Police with the Fire Service.