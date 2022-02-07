NewsLocalCompany employee dies due to fire at Nicosia establishment

Company employee dies due to fire at Nicosia establishment

Fire Service rescues boy from window ledge of apartment block

The employee of a company died due to a fire that broke out this morning at an establishment in the district of Nicosia.

According to information, a fire broke out at 05.45 in the kitchen and sitting area of an establishment but was put out by the owner before the arrival of the Fire Service. The Fire Service arrived with two vehicles and following search an employee of the company was found dead.

The body was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for the necessary post mortem.

The causes of the fire will be evident after the investigations of the Police with the Fire Service.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo Turkish traffickers imprisoned for facilitating entry of migrants into Cyprus
Next articleNeonatal Kitten Care Workshop on February 16

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros