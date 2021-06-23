Community leader dismisses reaction over Kritou Terra waterfalls small entrance fee

Reaction over a small entrance fee imposed on visitors of Kritou Terra waterfalls in Paphos was dismissed angrily by community leader Dervis Charalambous.

“They come from as far as Romania or drive from Ayia Napa to Kritou Terra without considering the cost but they make a fuss over a €1 entrance fee?” Charalambous asked.

“How are we going to cover additional expenses from excessive garbage and dirt left behind?” he added.

An increased number of visitors are visiting the tiny Paphos village these days to experience and be seen at the two Kremmiotis waterfalls.

Public access was made easier to the first waterfall in 2014. Since then, what had been a secret idyll known only to locals became increasingly popular.

The community leader also said there are maintenance costs, construction costs for roads and bridges, for visitors to be able to have easier access to the waterfalls.

“These expenses cannot be covered by the 40 elderly residents of the community and I can certainly not tax them,” he added.

“If visitors think that €1 is an expensive fee, then they should not come because we do not want them,” he also said.