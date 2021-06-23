NewsLocalCommunity leader dismisses reaction over Kritou Terra waterfalls small entrance fee

Community leader dismisses reaction over Kritou Terra waterfalls small entrance fee

Reaction over a small entrance fee imposed on visitors of Kritou Terra waterfalls in Paphos was dismissed angrily by community leader Dervis Charalambous.

“They come from as far as Romania or drive from Ayia Napa to Kritou Terra without considering the cost but they make a fuss over a €1 entrance fee?” Charalambous asked.

“How are we going to cover additional expenses from excessive garbage and dirt left behind?” he added.

An increased number of visitors are visiting the tiny Paphos village these days to experience and be seen at the two Kremmiotis waterfalls.

Public access was made easier to the first waterfall in 2014. Since then, what had been a secret idyll known only to locals became increasingly popular.

The community leader also said there are maintenance costs, construction costs for roads and bridges, for visitors to be able to have easier access to the waterfalls.

“These expenses cannot be covered by the 40 elderly residents of the community and I can certainly not tax them,” he added.

“If visitors think that €1 is an expensive fee, then they should not come because we do not want them,” he also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUN envoy leaves divided Cyprus after pursuing efforts to convene new conference
Next article“The Motherland Calls” monument is illuminated in red

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros