NewsLocalCommunities to protest outside the Nicosia District Administration on Thursday

Communities to protest outside the Nicosia District Administration on Thursday

Asphalt2
Asphalt2

The initiative “Communities in Action” are scheduling a protest, tomorrow Thursday 28 April, outside the Nicosia District Administration and will deliver a letter demanding that no permit is given for the establishment of the Prometheas Asphalt Ltd factory in Mitsero.

According to their letter, “The decision of the Cabinet about transfer of the asphalt factory to our area is leading all government services toward a favorable evaluation of the company’s request. We will continue our struggle until justification, until they withdraw their criminal decision. We are ready to increase our efforts.”

By gavriella
Previous articleEaster bonfires only after permit by local authorities
Next articleWoman missing from Odou village found in Skopje

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros