Communities to protest outside the Nicosia District Administration on Thursday

The initiative “Communities in Action” are scheduling a protest, tomorrow Thursday 28 April, outside the Nicosia District Administration and will deliver a letter demanding that no permit is given for the establishment of the Prometheas Asphalt Ltd factory in Mitsero.

According to their letter, “The decision of the Cabinet about transfer of the asphalt factory to our area is leading all government services toward a favorable evaluation of the company’s request. We will continue our struggle until justification, until they withdraw their criminal decision. We are ready to increase our efforts.”