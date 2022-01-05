Communities send letter to the President about removal of asphalt factories

The communities that will be affected by the decision to remove the asphalt factories to the area of Mitsero, sent an open letter to President Nicos Anastasiades, once again explaining their positions.

Using seven points, they ask that the two life-endangering asphalt plants are not moved to the area of Mitsero, which, as they point out, is already burdened.

They stressed that by rule the asphalt factories are placed in Industrial Areas but this time the Cabinet decided to move them in Mitsero to serve the company’s interests but thus endangering thousands of lives in the area. They also pointed out that from several studies, it is proven that the area already has serious negative effects on the residents.

The residents conclude by saying that they have the right to live in a safe and healthy environment, adding that if the decision is not revoked they will proceed with protests and mobilizations.