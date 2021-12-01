Communities at Vasilikos, ready for legal measures if needed

NewsLocalCommunities at Vasilikos, ready for legal measures if needed

The Coordinating Committee of nine communities in the area of Vasilikos proceeded with a denouncement at the Environment Department regarding work to remove refuse from a plot of land belonging to the Port Authority in Mari area.

The Coordinating Committee referred to the decision of the Port Authority to approve two companies for the construction of power stations in an industrial plot at Vasilikos, ignoring the fact that this is not permitted in that area.

One of the two companies has since withdrawn but plans continue, without, according to the Committee, taking into consideration that the whole project is illegal.

The Coordinating Committee request briefing and warned that they will take legal measures against any department, authority, or department of the Republic using all legal means.

