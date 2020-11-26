Committee to decide on reduction of personal guards

The competent committee of the Police will soon complete its report on the issue of the personal guards of political persons aiming to reduce them where appropriate.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Committee is thinking of reducing the personal guards where they are not used however the final decision will be made by the Council of Ministers.

According to the same information, it is possible that the guards of big party leaders will be reduced by half. Also in cases when there is only one policeman, he will be removed completely since he cannot be replaced in case of leave.

From the 157 currently guarding persons or building, 97 are guarding political persons or state or other officials and the others are guarding embassies.

The cost is almost one million euros annually.