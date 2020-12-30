Committee releases report on naturalizations of foreign investors

A three-member committee that investigated the naturalizations of foreign investors, yesterday released its findings. Its report referred to almost non-existent control, mentioning that politically exposed persons, persons wanted by the Interpol or wanted for scandals could get the Cypriot citizenship.

The report was redacted, with names and other data being blocked out to protect personal data.

The committee examined 42 cases and all apart from two (involving seven citizenships), met the government’s criteria.

For the remaining cases, in which the Cypriot passport was taken either under false pretenses or by concealing vital information from the authorities, the committee recommended stripping of citizenship and referring them to the attorney general.

Moreover, the committee recommended rescinding the citizenships of 12 people who are wanted by the authorities in their countries.

Finally, the committee suggested that for the remaining five cases and for any other high-risk case ongoing monitoring of the investors.

The report is accompanied by a statement of the President of the Republic reiterating that everything redacted from the report will be released after the investigations are over, with the only exception being issues related to personal data.

