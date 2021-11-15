Committee decides no to additional measures, yes to booster shots

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas today had a meting with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee on Covid-19. During the meeting they reviewed the epidemiological picture of the country in recent days and the committee made some suggestions about the next steps in view of the increase of confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Speaking after the meeting, the Minister said that the majority of experts decided that slowly slowly people should start getting the booster shot, after six months from the 2nd dose. They also decided that no new measures should be implemented now but the situation will be monitored and decisions will be made at a weekly basis.