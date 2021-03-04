News Local Commissioner says rapid tests do not violate children’s rights

Commissioner says rapid tests do not violate children’s rights

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou said that the Education Ministry’s decision about mandatory rapid tests to students does not affect the rights of children to privacy or education.

She added that so far she has received complaints from organized groups and parents but has not heard the views of the children themselves regarding this procedure.

For this reason, she added, she has invited the Group of Adolescent Counselors to a teleconference to hear how the students feel about this.

(philenews)

