Commissioner Reynders discusses EC Report on rule of law with Cypriot MPs

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders had a videoconference with Cypriot Parliamentarians on Wednesday with whom he discussed the Commission`s Annual Rule of Law Report 2020.

A press release issued by the Parliament says that Chairs or Foreign Affairs Committee Yiorgos Lillikas, of Standing Committee on Ethics Zacharias Zachariou and Deputy Chair of Legal Affairs Committee Dimitris Demetriou and Member of all the above Committees Aristos Damianou took part in the videoconference.

Didier briefed the MPs on the findings of the report and in particular those on Cyprus and praised the efforts underway for reforms in the justice sector. The Commissioner noted that these efforts should be stepped up and expressed the EC`s readiness to assist Cyprus in any possible way.

Reynders also referred to the role of the national parliaments and the dialogue with the citizens.

The Cyprus Parliamentarians referred to the progress achieved so far and the bills before the House that are related to the reforms in the justice area.

