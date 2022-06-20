NewsLocalCyprus Ombudsman calls for support to refugees

Cyprus Ombudsman calls for support to refugees

Migrants2
Migrants2

In a message on World Refugee Day, the Republic’s Ombudsman Maria Stylianou-Lottides said the countries that receive huge refugee waves must be in constant readiness to provide sufficient support and solidarity to the people seeking protection in them.

She noted that in 2021 the number of refugees all over the world reached 89.3 million due to war, violence, and violation of human rights.

As she said, this number is 8% bigger than the numbers recorded in 2020 and at least double compared to the previous decade, according to data by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

She also referred to the Cypriot refugees who 48 years ago had to leave their homes due to the Turkish invasion of 1974.

By gavriella
Previous articleMeasures and initiatives coming after increase of fatal accidents

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros