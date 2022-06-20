Cyprus Ombudsman calls for support to refugees

In a message on World Refugee Day, the Republic’s Ombudsman Maria Stylianou-Lottides said the countries that receive huge refugee waves must be in constant readiness to provide sufficient support and solidarity to the people seeking protection in them.

She noted that in 2021 the number of refugees all over the world reached 89.3 million due to war, violence, and violation of human rights.

As she said, this number is 8% bigger than the numbers recorded in 2020 and at least double compared to the previous decade, according to data by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

She also referred to the Cypriot refugees who 48 years ago had to leave their homes due to the Turkish invasion of 1974.