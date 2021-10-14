Commissioner Kyriakidou to participate in event with the Queen of the Belgians

Stella Kyriakidou, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety will participate tomorrow together with the Queen of the Belgians in an event aiming to listen to the views, the concerns and the solutions of children and young people about their well-being and mental health, while engaging live with high level personalities and policymakers.

UNICEF has launched the World’s Children Report 2021 – the most comprehensive analysis of global trends affecting children- that examines children and young people’s mental health and well-being worldwide. Focusing on Europe, a regional brief will be launched in Brussels on the 15th October 2021.

FOLLOW THE LIVE WEBCAST Friday, 15th October 2021 | 09:00 – 10:00 local time by clicking this link