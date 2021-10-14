NewsLocalCommissioner Kyriakidou to participate in event with the Queen of the Belgians

Commissioner Kyriakidou to participate in event with the Queen of the Belgians

Mentalhealth
Mentalhealth

Stella Kyriakidou, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety will participate tomorrow together with the Queen of the Belgians in an event aiming to listen to the views, the concerns and the solutions of children and young people about their well-being and mental health, while engaging live with high level personalities and policymakers.

UNICEF has launched the World’s Children Report 2021 – the most comprehensive analysis of global trends affecting children- that examines children and young people’s mental health and well-being worldwide. Focusing on Europe, a regional brief will be launched in Brussels on the 15th October 2021.

FOLLOW THE LIVE WEBCAST  Friday, 15th October 2021 | 09:00 – 10:00 local time by clicking this link

By gavriella
Previous articleEmergency 112 warning sent to Attica, Greece residents due to severe weather

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros