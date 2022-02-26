Commissioner for the Citizen: Local authorities collect humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Russian invasion in Ukraine constitutes a “black page” for the democratic world, and Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, said Panayiotis Sentonas, Commissioner for the Citizen on Friday, launching a humanitarian aid campaign in collaboration with all municipalities and NGOs in Cyprus.

After a meeting with Andreas Papacharalambous, Mayor of Strovolos, Sentonas said that the campaign is held in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which keeps in touch with the Embassy of Ukraine in Cyprus. He added that the government is doing its best to send medical and pharmaceutical products as a response to a request made by the Embassy.

The Commissioner for the Citizen said that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades gave instructions to the Central Bank of Cyprus to open a bank account where people and organisations can make donations to assist the people of Ukraine. He also thanked all those who participate in this effort.

Sentonas pointed out that the required assistance includes long-lasting dry food such as cereals, biscuits, baby milk powder and baby food powder.

On his part, Papacharalambous expressed the solidarity of the Union of Municipalities to this initiative, which aims to help the suffering people of Ukraine.

He urged the people of Cyprus and the 30 municipalities of the island to respond to this call for assistance “because we are talking about human souls.”

He also said that any assistance should arrive at Strovolos’ Municipality by 6 pm this day and this weekend from 10 am until 6 pm.

All 30 Municipalities announced places where the required assistance should be collected.

The bank account opened by the Central Bank of Cyprus is the following:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus

Account Name: Solidarity Account for Ukrainian people

Account name (abbreviated): SOLIDARITY A/C-UKRAINIANPEOPLE

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

Account Number: 6001031

IBAN: CY31 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1031

Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

The Office of the Commissioner for the Citizen stated that it will inform the public about any changes regarding the needs required or the process. For any information, people may call 22309013.

(CNA)