Commissioner for Children’s Rights concerned about closure of Faneromeni schools

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights expressed her concern about the closure of the Faneromeni schools noting that it affects a large number of children, at the time when various bodies, and even more so, bodies that are directly involved, expressed disagreements.

In her intervention, the Commissioner noted that the Education Ministry had the obligation to convey its positions with facts, on the basis of a comprehensive study that should have been submitted to the relevant authorities beforehand, so that when the decision would be made the interests of children would first of all be safeguarded.