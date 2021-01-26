Commission pays 610,000 to Cyprus for medical supplies from China

The Ministry of Transport announced that the proposal Cyprus submitted to the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations to cover the cost of medical supplies and consumables from the People’s Republic of China was evaluated positively.

Specifically, in 2020, Cyprus chartered two flights which transported medical supplies and consumables from China that the Health Ministry needed to combat the pandemic.

The European Commission has already deposited to the Treasury of the Republic of Cyprus 610,000 euros to cover the cost of the transportation of the specific material.