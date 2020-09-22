Commission: No agreement reached on registration of halloumi as PDO product yet

The file for the registration of halloumi as a product with protected designation of origin (PDO) has not been closed as there is still no agreement reached, between the President of the Commission and the leaders of the two communities, on all five points of common understanding on it, according to EU Commission Trade and Agriculture Spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer.

In particular, Commission spokesperson Ferrer said when asked, that “the process of registering halloumi cheese/helim in the EU as of protected designation of origin is still ongoing. It is based on the common understanding reached by the President of the Commission and the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus in 2015. The terms agreed are quite detailed, but we are still discussing; the Commission is in contact with all parties to ensure a result that reflects all the elements of this joint agreement. The geographical indication is still not registered in the EU, which means that it cannot be registered in trade agreements”.

Asked to explain the reasons for the lack of agreement on the file, Ferrer added: “Unfortunately, there is still no agreement on all points. These discussions must continue until we reach an agreement”.