Commission increases budget for artists in Cyprus and rest of Europe

Good news for artists in Cyprus and the rest of Europe now that the Commission has adopted the 2022 work programme of Creative Europe with a budget of around €385 million.

That is, nearly €100 million more compared to 2021 after taking due account of the challenges resulting from the Covid-19 crisis and the growing global competition.

The decision was taken last week and will be followed by the launch of the relevant calls for proposals.

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “Cultural and creative sectors are the soul of European society. We know how resilient the creative and cultural sectors have been in these past two years.

“In 2022, Creative Europe will benefit from its biggest budget ever. The EU stands by their side to support their recovery, their creative process and their innovation potential.

“We invite artists, creators and culture professionals to explore and benefit from the many funding opportunities provided by Creative Europe.”

By Annie Charalambous
