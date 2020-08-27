News Local Commission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector

Commission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector

The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support the pig sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, according to CNA.

This is under the State Aid Temporary Framework and will take the form of direct grants open to any natural or legal person who owns or manages a pig unit in which breeding sows are reared.

More specifically, the Commission found that the Cypriot scheme is “in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework” as  the aid does not exceed €100,000 per beneficiary.

This is what is provided by the Temporary Framework for undertakings active in the primary agricultural sector and the scheme will run until December 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the measure is deemed “necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework” and so approved.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece plans to extend its western territorial waters
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

World

UK-U.S. in talks to introduce “air bridge” between London and New York

Annie Charalambous -
The UK and U.S. governments are in talks to introduce an "air bridge" between London and New York to enable travellers to sidestep quarantine, The Telegraph...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections. The United...
Read more
Local

Commission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support the pig sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, according...
Read more
World

Greece plans to extend its western territorial waters

Annie Charalambous -
Greece plans to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late on...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times and variable moderate winds, three to four Beaufort. Temperatures will rise to 38 C...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times and variable moderate winds, three to four Beaufort. Temperatures will rise to 38 C...
Read more
Local

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,207 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Mediterranean Hospital in Limassol temporarily suspended from Covid testing

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Health Ministry announced that the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus in Limassol has been temporarily suspended from COVID testing on Wednesday following the false...
Read more
Local

Al Jazeera stories propaganda to harm Cyprus, Interior Minister says

Maria Bitar -
"During the last 24 hours we are witnessing an orchestrated effort by the Al Jazeera network, which, after succeeding in obtaining confidential documents of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros