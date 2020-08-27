Commission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector

The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support the pig sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, according to CNA.

This is under the State Aid Temporary Framework and will take the form of direct grants open to any natural or legal person who owns or manages a pig unit in which breeding sows are reared.

More specifically, the Commission found that the Cypriot scheme is “in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework” as the aid does not exceed €100,000 per beneficiary.

This is what is provided by the Temporary Framework for undertakings active in the primary agricultural sector and the scheme will run until December 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the measure is deemed “necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework” and so approved.