News Local Commandos 'bullying' video case before Attorney General's Office

Commandos ‘bullying’ video case before Attorney General’s Office

The Army has rounded up investigations into the case of videos appearing to show abuse amongst commandos at a military camp in Cyprus and the file was sent to the Attorney General’s Office for further action.

Because it appears that criminal offences did take place, a statement by the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Initially, the Ministry had said investigations indicated that soldiers from the same unit were participating voluntarily in the shocking videos which appeared emerging on social media in March-April.

“Investigations into the incident have been concluded, disciplinary penalties have already been imposed and  the relevant file was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office,” the announcement said.

“Based on provisions of the Military Penal Code, further handling of the matter is required since the findings show a possible commission of criminal offences,” it added.

As Phileleftheros reported, one of the videos showed one soldier punching another in the stomach.

In another, a soldier had his head held down under a water tap. Throughout there were multiple instances of punching and kicking while the soldiers were wearing hoods and masks.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoronavirus disease outbreak, in Kolkata
Next articleOrganised motorcyclists to stage protests against noise-control decree

Top Stories

Local

New hunting season kicks off on Sunday

Maria Bitar -
Sunday August 23, will mark the first day for the island's new hunting season with the Game Service appealing to all hunters to show...
Read more
Local

Teachers strongly concerned over schools opening in September

Maria Bitar -
Teachers in Cyprus are expressing strong concern and reservations over the opening of schools early in September in view of the continued spread of...
Read more
World

Poland’s foreign minister resigns

Annie Charalambous -
Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law...
Read more
Local

Omonia FC beats Armenia’s Ararat, qualifies to UEFA second round

Annie Charalambous -
Omonoia FC of Nicosia on Wednesday evening managed to go to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League. Omonoia achieved a home away victory...
Read more
Local

Summer tourist season to be cut short this year

Maria Bitar -
August may have provided a breather to hoteliers across the island with domestic tourism coming to the rescue of the industry, but the season...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

New hunting season kicks off on Sunday

Maria Bitar -
Sunday August 23, will mark the first day for the island's new hunting season with the Game Service appealing to all hunters to show...
Read more
Local

Teachers strongly concerned over schools opening in September

Maria Bitar -
Teachers in Cyprus are expressing strong concern and reservations over the opening of schools early in September in view of the continued spread of...
Read more
Local

Omonia FC beats Armenia’s Ararat, qualifies to UEFA second round

Annie Charalambous -
Omonoia FC of Nicosia on Wednesday evening managed to go to the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League. Omonoia achieved a home away victory...
Read more
Local

Summer tourist season to be cut short this year

Maria Bitar -
August may have provided a breather to hoteliers across the island with domestic tourism coming to the rescue of the industry, but the season...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros