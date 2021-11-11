Things to doCharityCollection of essential items for migrants on November 12

Collection of essential items for migrants on November 12

256104263 2859427837681190 603865179712343271 N
256104263 2859427837681190 603865179712343271 N
Kaymakkin Kahvene is back and invites everybody to join them this Friday to have some drinks, discuss and socialise in an environment away from commercialisation, racism, sexism and other forms of exploitation & discrimination.
***
200 homeless migrants are outside Pournara and they need clothes, blankets, food, toilet paper, sanitary pads. If you can contribute please do so.
When Friday, November 12 at 7.30pm
Where Social Space Kaymakkin, Vasileos Pavlou 1, Kaimakli Nicosia
Location
Info
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleCyprus President in Paris for high-level Libya conference, Peace Forum
Next articlePolice fine 23 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros