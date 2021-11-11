Collection of essential items for migrants on November 12

Kaymakkin Kahvene is back and invites everybody to join them this Friday to have some drinks, discuss and socialise in an environment away from commercialisation, racism, sexism and other forms of exploitation & discrimination.
***
200 homeless migrants are outside Pournara and they need clothes, blankets, food, toilet paper, sanitary pads. If you can contribute please do so.
When Friday, November 12 at 7.30pm
Where Social Space Kaymakkin, Vasileos Pavlou 1, Kaimakli Nicosia
Location
Info
Where Social Space Kaymakkin, Vasileos Pavlou 1, Kaimakli Nicosia
Location
Info