News World Colleagues defend "kind" UK minister Patel over bullying report

Colleagues defend “kind” UK minister Patel over bullying report

FILE PHOTO: Priti Patel, now Britain's interior minister, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Colleagues defended British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday after the BBC and other media reported that an inquiry looking into claims of bullying against her concluded she had broken ministerial rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials in March to carry out the inquiry to “establish the facts” after allegations were raised against Patel, one of the most senior ministers in the government.

That followed the resignation of Philip Rutnam, the top official in the interior ministry, who alleged Patel had been guilty of bullying staff.

Citing unnamed sources, the BBC, other broadcasters and UK newspapers said a draft report found Patel had broken the ministerial code – stating that ministers should treat officials with respect – and that there was evidence of bullying, albeit “unintentional”.

“In my extensive dealings with Priti Patel she’s been nothing but courteous and kind,” Health Minister Matt Hancock, who said he had not read the report, told Sky News, echoing other messages of support on Twitter.

Patel has always rejected accusations of bullying.

The report by the government’s independent adviser on standards was concluded in the summer, but Johnson has not published it, leading to accusations he was staging a cover-up.

The issue comes at a difficult time for Johnson, who is trying to reset his government after his top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last week and the prime minister grapples with divisions in his ruling Conservative Party over his COVID-19 policies.

“The process is ongoing and the prime minister will make any decision on the matter public once the process has concluded,” a government spokeswoman said following the media reports.

Some media reports suggested that Johnson might address the matter on Friday but would issue no reprimand to Patel.

His government has had an uneasy relationship with senior officials, with several leaving their posts since his election win last December, as part of what was viewed as Cummings’ desire to shake up the civil service.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, home affairs spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said the full report should be published and the Independent Committee on Standards in Public Life should investigate Johnson and Patel.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article27 citizens, one establishment booked for violating covid-19 measures
Next articleVolunteers needed for research on coronavirus in Cyprus – CORRECTION

Top Stories

Local

2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

gavriella -
According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until...
Read more
Local

COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

gavriella -
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information. According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and...
Read more
Local

Accountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal

Annie Charalambous -
Accountant General Rea Georgiou appears to be cornered after the outbreak earlier in November of the scandal with Cypra slaughterhouse which belongs to her...
Read more
World

Turkey issues detention warrants for 101 people on alleged terrorism links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 101 people including lawyers and doctors as part of what they called terrorism-related investigations, a security source...
Read more
Local

Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

Annie Charalambous -
The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey issues detention warrants for 101 people on alleged terrorism links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 101 people including lawyers and doctors as part of what they called terrorism-related investigations, a security source...
Read more
World

Georgia affirms Biden’s victory as Trump tries to undermine election

Annie Charalambous -
After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed late on Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on November...
Read more
World

Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting the coronavirus, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Irinej, 90, a conservative who...
Read more
World

A ‘lie’ that locked down South Australia

Annie Charalambous -
South Australia officials said on Friday a "lie" led to the harshest coronavirus lockdown yet in the state as contact tracers were initially led...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros