Cold War mentality should be totally scrapped, says Chinese Ambassador

Ukraine should act as a bridge between the East and the West and not a frontier in a big power confrontation, Ambassador of China to Cyprus, Liu Yantao, tells the Cyprus News Agency in an interview.

He also sent the message that Cold War mentality should be totally scrapped.

“China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role in facilitating dialogue for peace, and work alongside the international community to carry out necessary mediation, if it is needed,” he said.

As for China’s position on the war in Ukraine and Beijing`s role in addressing the situation, Liu said: “What is needed to solve complex issues is a cool head and a rational mind, not adding fuel to the fire.”

He added: “China believes – to resolve the crisis – we must uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

“We must uphold the principle of indivisible security and accommodate the legitimate security concerns of relevant parties.”

He also said that disputes should be solved through peaceful means – dialogue and negotiation.

And what should be kept in mind is the long-term peace and stability in the region and forging a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.