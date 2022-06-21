NewsLocalCoffee shops, charging of electric vehicles, toilets in highways

Coffee shops, charging of electric vehicles, toilets in highways

During today’s meeting, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Transport Ministry for the establishment of facilities in Cyprus’ highways, including toilets, coffee shops and areas for recharging electric vehicles. The suggestion arose following requests by tourists and other organized groups aiming to support the users of highways.

The operation of such infrastructures is particularly widespread abroad where distances are longer. However, the proposal was evaluated positively since it is expected to satisfy the needs of local users of the highway and tourists.

At a first stage, the said infrastructures will be established at the following points:

  1. Alambra (Alambra-Nicosia section)
  2. Xylotymbou (Alambra-Agia Napa section)
  3. Kofinou (Alambra-Limassol section)
  4. Episkopi (Limassol-Paphos section, from Paphos)
  5. Mandria (Limassol-Paphos section, from Limassol)
By gavriella
Previous articleStepfather sexually abusing daughter imprisoned for 11 years
Next articleRussia says Lithuania transit ban to Kaliningrad ‘unprecedented’, vows response

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros