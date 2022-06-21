Coffee shops, charging of electric vehicles, toilets in highways

During today’s meeting, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Transport Ministry for the establishment of facilities in Cyprus’ highways, including toilets, coffee shops and areas for recharging electric vehicles. The suggestion arose following requests by tourists and other organized groups aiming to support the users of highways.

The operation of such infrastructures is particularly widespread abroad where distances are longer. However, the proposal was evaluated positively since it is expected to satisfy the needs of local users of the highway and tourists.

At a first stage, the said infrastructures will be established at the following points: