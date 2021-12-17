Coeus (Afterlife/Atlant) at Mason Bar on December 18

Serbian based Coeus is steadily growing and is striving to become one of the electronic music finest dj/producers of the Balkans. Playing the piano from the young age has led his music evolve into deep and melodic sound filled with expanded melodic structures. With his releases on Afterlife, he managed to get a lot of attention.

In a short time, he gained support by the scene finest, with his tracks regularly played by the names like Tale of Us, Adriatique, Oliver Koletzki and many more.

Starting his career mainly staying on the production at first, Coeus has fast established himself as a DJ as well. With the sets that vary from Melodic Techno to more electronic and disco sound, you can be sure that it will always keep you moving.

Till today, he played with names like Tale of Us, Solomun, Adriatique among others.

As a Dj, Dalton can be described as innovative and experimental. Influenced mostly from Manchester and Berlin underground music scene. Groove melodic tech house beats which turn to dark Techno bass lines with minimal sounds and vocals.

When Saturday, December 18 at 8pm

Where Mason Bar

Info 99 211280

Entrance Fee: 20€ on the door