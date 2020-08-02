News World 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

‘Cocoon’ actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

attends the premiere of "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" at Ziegfeld Theatre on December 14, 2009 in New York City.

Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie “Cocoon” and “The Firm” has died at the age of 85, U.S. media reported.

Utah-born Brimley found his way into the film industry through stunt work around horse riding, before taking on successively larger roles in his 40s and 50s which brought him fame playing sometimes gruff but lovable moustachioed seniors.

In Ron Howard’s 1985 Sci-Fi feature “Cocoon”, Brimley played a man in his 70s who together with the other residents of a Florida retirement home, discovers an alien energy source that rejuvenates them.

Another memorable role came alongside Tom Cruise in the 1993 legal thriller, “The Firm”, where Brimley played a sinister security official for a law firm.

Actor Barbara Hershey, who starred with Brimley in several films, described him on Twitter as a wonderful man and actor who “always made me laugh”. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi
Next articleUPDATED-Man dies in motorcycle accident in Limassol (photos)

Top Stories

Local

UPDATED-Man dies in motorcycle accident in Limassol (photos)

Annie Charalambous -
Yiannis Kolonas, 29 , from Limassol died on Sunday morning after losing control of the high-power motorcycle he was riding on the Limassol to...
Read more
World

‘Cocoon’ actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Annie Charalambous -
Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie "Cocoon" and "The Firm" has died at the age of 85, U.S....
Read more
World

UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

Annie Charalambous -
Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, amid growing interest in recognising the contributions of people from the...
Read more
Local

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 in Cyprus, 10 detected in Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 15 new coronavirus cases out of a total of 947 tests in Cyprus. Ten were detected in coastal...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

Annie Charalambous -
Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, amid growing interest in recognising the contributions of people from the...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb virus

Annie Charalambous -
Australia's Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions...
Read more
World

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work

Annie Charalambous -
More than half of the roughly nine million British employees who were put on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown have already returned to work,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros